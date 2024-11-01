Arne Slot delivers Van Dijk contract latest as time ticks away on current deal

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we currently have three very important players in the final year of their contract and Arne Slot was asked for an update on Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking before our Premier League meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion, the Dutchman said: “Contract situation becomes a problem if players don’t perform as well as they are now.

“At the moment all three are in good place, performing really really well. There are ongoing discussion with the people Virgil says he has to talk to, and that’s not me as you know. I talk to him about other things.

“Virgil is completely right that he doesn’t know what his future is if he hasn’t signed the contract yet.”

It’s about as much as we come to expect from a head coach who holds his cards close to his chest on these matters.

The future of Virgil van Dijk remains in limbo

You could forgive the 46-year-old for getting bored of stating the same thing about injuries and contracts twice a week, with another fitness update sounding very similar to our last match with the Seagulls.

However, these are the matters that we are really interested in as supporters – given a desire to see who we will be playing in our next match and what the future looks like for our best players.

Ever since our captain shared that negotiations had begun, it felt like it could be inevitable that good news wasn’t far around the corner.

As this wait continues though, worries will grow as to whether we will see our No.4, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a red shirt next season.

You can view Slot’s Van Dijk update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

