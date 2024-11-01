‘Also saw…’ – Sky reporter spotted something in Liverpool training which’ll please Reds fans

Image via Vinny O'Connor

Liverpool will be without a few important players for their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday, although one Red has been making positive strides towards a comeback.

Arne Slot confirmed this morning that Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa won’t be involved until after the November international break.

However, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor noticed the appearance of one man in particular at the AXA Training Centre today as an encouraging sign.

The journalist shared footage of the Liverpool first-team squad training in Kirkby ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, drawing attention to two players who trained away from the main group and one who’s progressing well in his recovery.

O’Connor posted the video on X along with the informative caption of: “Liverpool currently training ahead of the game against Brighton. [Jarell] Quansah and [Conor] Bradley training separately from the group. Also saw Harvey Elliott back out on the grass but still not joining in full training.”

Elliott’s return will be most welcome for Liverpool

It’s unclear whether Quansah and Bradley had any injury issues – perhaps their detachment from the core group was simply a case of them following a different programme – but Elliott’s return to the grass is a big positive for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has only made a brief seven-minute cameo off the bench against Brentford in August since Slot took charge, with a foot fracture on England under-21 duty in September keeping him out for almost two months at this stage.

The ex-Fulham youngster had posted images of him working hard in the gym in recent weeks as he strives to get back in action, and the reliable Premier Injuries website cites the Southampton match on 24 November as a potential return date.

The upcoming international break will give Elliott an ideal window to make the next big step in his recovery so that he can hopefully be ready for match action once more by the time Liverpool travel to St Mary’s.

His season hasn’t got going yet, but let’s hope that he gives Slot plenty to ponder in terms of team selection once he’s finally back on the pitch!