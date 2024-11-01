Steven Gerrard hits back at his critics over Liverpool admission amid Al-Ettifaq sack fears

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has responded to Al-Ettifaq supporters who were critical of his declaration that he schedules training sessions around Liverpool matches.

The former Reds captain – who’s faced calls to resign or be sacked as manager amid a poor run of results with the Saudi Pro League outfit – recently appeared on The Redmen TV‘s charity live stream for Zoe’s Place when he made the confession, which has provoked a backlash among supporers of his current club.

The 44-year-old has acknowledged the team’s worrying form and the disgruntlement from fans, but he sought to reassure them that he hasn’t let his focus deviate from the job that he’s being paid to do and reiterated that his home city remains close to his heart.

Gerrard defends his Liverpool comments

Gerrard said of the recent backlash (via Liverpool Echo): “I am aware of where it came from. I was on a podcast trying to raise money for a children’s charity to make the charity survive and continue.

“I was asked if I still followed Liverpool and I said, ‘Of course I still follow Liverpool’. They played a huge part of my life and shaped me as a player, person and coach I am today.

“I want to make it abundantly clear my priority is Ettifaq, I have a contract with Ettifaq and I am in a real privileged position.

“I respect all my previous clubs, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Rangers and LA Galaxy, but my main importance is this job and trying to make this club in the best possible way on and off the field. I am all in and I will continue to be all in.”

Gerrard’s commitment can never be questioned

We can understand that supporters of Al-Ettifaq might’ve taken offence to Gerrard’s admission about scheduling training around Liverpool games, particularly when results on the pitch have been underwhelming, in particular a shock cup exit to second-tier Al-Jabalain.

However, the Anfield legend had every right to take a few minutes out of his day to lend his support to a hugely important charitable cause, and his comments about players objecting to late-night training sessions seemed primarily tongue-in-cheek.

One thing which was obvious about the 44-year-old during his playing days was that his commitment to the cause could never be questioned, and a man of his principles would surely carry that same work ethic into management.

Gerrard’s recent comments are probably nothing more than a storm in a teacup and a stick for disgruntled Al-Ettifaq fans to beat him further. Hopefully his fortunes will improve in the weeks ahead and that the pressure on his shoulders will be eased.