Glenn Hoddle hails ‘incredible’ Liverpool man; nobody can do what he does

Liverpool have a dressing room full of amazing players but Glenn Hoddle couldn’t help but single out one player with some big praise.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’, the former England manager said: “Trent is an incredible passer of the ball, he’s very, very special.

“Whether you think, ‘oh, where can you play him?’ and all that but there’s not a better passer in, I nearly said in world football.

“I don’t see anyone there, where you really hurt a defence, you take a whole team out with one pass he and De Bruyne are fantastic, I think they really are.”

It’s some big praise for our vice captain but certainly not the first time we’ve heard this type of compliment being sent his way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in the world

It’s not the first time that the 67-year-old has compared the passing talents of both Kevin De Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold, something which you would have to say is a fair comparison.

With another key pass in the build up to Mo Salah’s goal against Arsenal, the Scouser has remained in fine form this season.

The main lingering issue that surrounds him is where his future will lie, with contract speculation continuing to be a talking point.

The longer it goes on, the more uneasy we as supporters will start to feel.

