‘If he’s available…’ – Paul Gorst not ruling out Liverpool move for ‘extraordinary’ UCL winner

Paul Gorst hasn’t discounted the possibility of Liverpool moving for a Champions League-winning midfielder who’s been linked with the club for several years already.

In May 2022, the Reds were reported to have agreed a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni, who was then playing for Monaco (The Mirror), but he ultimately chose to to join Real Madrid instead.

In recent days, Spanish sources claimed that Los Blancos are open to offers for the 24-year-old – who Paul Pogba previously dubbed ‘extraordinary‘ – amid ‘doubts’ from the club’s hierarchy over his performances.

Gorst not ruling out Liverpool reviving Tchouameni interest

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Gorst left the door open for Liverpool to potentially go back in for the France international, believing that the Reds’ interest won’t have subsided from their unsuccessful pursuit of him two-and-a-half years ago.

The journalist said: “I wouldn’t totally write it off. When Liverpool like a player, they like a player. They’ve identified the player, a player who’s gone on to win Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, gone on to captain France. He’s a top player and interest in top players don’t just dissipate.

“If he’s available I don’t think Liverpool would totally dismiss it out of hand. I can’t see that interest going away.”

Liverpool could still be craving a defensive midfield addition

The pursuit of Martin Zubimendi over the summer made it clear that Liverpool have been seeking to bring in a top-quality defensive midfielder, and links with the Real Sociedad enforcer haven’t gone away despite him rejecting the Reds’ advances in August.

As Gorst pointed out, Tchouameni isn’t a flash-in-the-pan transfer target who might be snapped up opportunistically. He’s a player that Anfield chiefs have wanted for some time, and they might now be encouraged by Real Madrid’s apparent willingness to cash in on him if the right offer is made.

The Frenchman is extremely tidy in possession and also diligent in his defensive work – as per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for pass completion (91.3%), the top 9% for interceptions (1.64) and aerial duels won (1.88) per game and the top 10% for clearances (2.19).

The form of Ryan Gravenberch in the number 6 role has diminished the urgency for Liverpool to recruit in that position, although Arne Slot might still be seeking to bring in a specialist CDM who’s a proven performer at the highest level in European football.

Could the Reds succeed in 2025 where they failed in 2022 when it comes to Tchouameni? Let’s wait and see…