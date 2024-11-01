Tattoo, injury or anime – Konate’s picture of Trent will have Liverpool fans talking

Picture via @ibrahimakonate on Instagram

Ibou Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly have a close bond off the pitch and that is something that has now been shared on social media, with some questions surely soon to follow.

Posting pictures from the past few weeks of his life, our No.5 provided us all with an image of his vice captain on the team bus whilst he revealed what appears to be a plaster on his stomach.

What isn’t clear is whether this is a possible injury that the right back is nursing or a new tattoo that has yet to be revealed to the world.

Seeing as it was followed by an anime picture in the next image (All Might in his weak form from ‘My Hero Academia’), it may also just be an in-joke between two good friends.

It’s a conundrum that will certainly have many fans talking about what we may be able to read into this particular picture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate have a close friendship

Our No.5 is certainly increasing his humour on social media and after sharing messages with Liverpool staff, he’s now continued his run of online activity.

With Kostas Tsimikas stating he’d be upset to see the Scouser leave this summer, you’d assume that our loveable centre back would be the same given this off-field bond.

It’s great to get a glimpse behind the scenes like this though, it would just be nice to know what was going on!

You can view Konate’s picture of Trent Alexander-Arnold via his Instagram account:

