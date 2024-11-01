Arne Slot delivers brutally honest take on Jarell Quansah’s recent form

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Jarell Quansah started this season as one of Liverpool’s first choice centre backs but in three appearances, he looks to have fallen down the pecking order and Arne Slot has had his say on his recent form.

Speaking with the media about the 21-year-old, our head coach said: “He was, in my opinion, unlucky [against Brighton].

“I know you cannot judge a player leaving these two moments [out], because they are so vital for a result. But he is getting better and better and better, and he was already really good.

£So, for him, it’s that last step maybe to make, which he has already showed in the past that he can play a game without making these small mistakes.

“So, he is a bit in an unlucky period when it comes to, if he makes a small mistake it immediately leads to a goal. But if I look at his overall performance, I really liked what I saw.”

It’s a very honest assessment from the 46-year-old who has highlighted the errors that had a big impact on our cup victory over the Seagulls.

It was a tough day in the office for Quansah against Brighton

It’s a shame to see the Warrington-born defender have a tough time at the American Express Stadium, especially given the confidence in which he went into the match with.

The academy graduate has already voiced how hard he’s found it not being on the pitch more often and the wait for more action is likely to continue up to our next Carabao Cup match.

What is clear though is that our head coach trusts the player and that there will be plenty of opportunities to show off the talents we all know are present.

