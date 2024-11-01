Agents contacted: Liverpool officially lodge their interest in red-hot £33.6m predator

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in one of the hottest strikers in European football at the moment.

Speculation has grown in recent days regarding a potential raid on Eintracht Frankfurt for Omar Marmoush, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg doubling down on his claims that the Reds are seriously considering a move for the 25-year-old.

His information has now been corroborated by another German outlet in an update which’ll further fan the flames of a possible bid for the Egyptian next year.

Liverpool make their interest in Marmoush official

On Thursday afternoon, Bild reported that Liverpool have ‘now officially expressed their interest’ in Marmoush to his agents, with the Reds having had him on their shortlist of prospective transfer targets during the summer.

A move for the Eintracht Frankfurt predator could be contingent on whether or not his compatriot Mo Salah agrees a new contract at Anfield, where his current deal expires next June.

Marmoush is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2027 and has no exit clause in his existing terms, with SGE valuing their star striker at €40m (£33.6m), although that asking price is likely to soar if he continues to score at his current rate.

Could Liverpool go big for Marmoush in January?

The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, with 11 goals and seven assists in just 13 games for Eintracht Frankfurt. It hasn’t been a case of stat-padding against comparatively weak opposition, either, as he scoerd twice and set up another goal in a 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich last month (Transfermarkt).

Plettenberg offered Liverpool fans further encouragement in his recent updates when indicating that the Egypt centre-forward is yearning to play in the Premier League and ‘would immediately agree to join’ the Reds if the opportunity were to present itself.

Even though Arne Slot already has a stacked forward line at Anfield, the injury problems incurred by Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa (both of whom have unenviable reputations in that regard) may yet prompt the club to go on the offensive to try and land Marmoush.

His scoring rate has soared this season, yet it’s not strictly a flash in the plan as he netted 12 Bundesliga goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last term and has also scored on the European stage (Transfermarkt), so he’s proven himself more than capable of finding the net regularly at a high level.

If Liverpool’s attacking options are further depleted going into the January transfer window, that might just push them towards tabling a substantial offer to try and land yet another prolific Egyptian marksman to team up with Salah.