Sky journalist teases potential Liverpool signing in 2025; player ‘would immediately agree’ to move

Image via Sky Sports News

A reliable journalist has hinted at some potentially exciting transfer news for Liverpool fans as the January window begins to loom on the horizon.

Last month, Sky Sports Germany reported that the Reds were among the clubs showing an interest in Omar Marmoush amid contractual uncertainty at Eintracht Frankfurt, with the striker thought to be hesitant about agreeing to the extension for which his club have been wishing.

On Thursday night, Florian Plettenberg followed up on the story with a cryptic post which suggests that a prospective move to Anfield could well be on for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool ‘a serious option’ for Marmoush

The Sky reporter had tweeted in recent days that ‘Liverpool is indeed a serious option’ for the Egypt international, with the Reds having already entered a dialogue with the forward’s representatives.

Marmoush is understood to covet a move to the Premier League and ‘would immediately agree to join’ Arne Slot’s side if the opportunity were to arise.

Last night, Plettenberg quote-tweeted that post with a downward arrow and green tick emojis, followed by the hashtags #Marmoush and #LFC.

Marmoush move might well be on for Liverpool

After the latest injury setback to Diogo Jota and the ongoing concerns for Federico Chiesa, it comes as no great surprise that Richard Hughes is eyeing a possible centre-forward addition in 2025.

Darwin Nunez – who currently occupies that position for Liverpool – has netted just twice in 550 minutes of game-time so far this season, wheras Marmoush has 11 goals from 1,035 minutes on the pitch, so it’s quite clear which of the two has been more prolific of late.

The Egyptian’s apparent eagerness for a move to Anfield could well play into our hands, and if Merseyside chiefs have already set the ball rolling on a potential transfer by entering into doscussions with his camp, it represents a statement of intent on their part to make it happen.

We’ve become used to seeing a forward from the northeast African country shoot the lights out for Liverpool in recent years, and although we dearly want to see Mo Salah keep going for the Reds for another few years, Marmoush would seem better placed than most to fill any goalscoring void that his compatriot might leave if he were to depart.