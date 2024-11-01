Ex-PL club chief claims Liverpool could bank £60m+ next year from deal which ‘makes sense’

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in line to reap more than £60m per year from an impending commercial deal which, in the words of a former Everton chief executive, ‘makes sense’.

Despite the absence of any official announcement from the parties involved, it’s been an open secret for several months that the Reds will be switching back to Adidas as their kit supplier from the start of next season, ending their five-year association with Nike.

Liverpool could earn big bucks from Adidas deal

Speaking to Football Insider, Keith Wyness declared that the on-field performances of Arne Slot’s team in the current campaign could help to drive an even higher value from the impending kit deal, and that it’d be befitting of the club’s global stature.

The ex-Everton CEO said: “I’d expect this deal to be performance-based. Most of these deals now are structured that way around how far you go in the Champions League, because that is a lot of exposure.

“I think it could go higher than £60m if they do well. The commercial team have done a great job; they’re now among the most valuable sponsorship assets in the world. Billy Hogan, the CEO, has done a good job.

“It’s where Liverpool should be. They attract big TV numbers, they’ve got one of the biggest global fanbases, so it makes sense for Adidas to pay top dollar.”

Great news in more ways than one for Liverpool

The imminent return of Adidas to Anfield has been greeted with glee by Liverpool supporters who can vividly remember some of the classic designs that the German manufacturer created between 1985 and 1996, and again from 2006 to 2012.

Aside from the evident sentimental approval, the deal would also be a no-brainer from a financial perspective for the club, as highlighted by The Guardian. The proposed £60m base fee would be double what Nike are currently offering, although various clauses and royalties enable LFC to reap far more than the core £30m from the American brand.

A £60m starting point wouldn’t quite match Manchester United’s current agreement with Adidas (£90m per season), but it’d bring Liverpool in line with the deals from which Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea benefit from Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

The Reds are well placed to compete for the Premier League title and go deep into the Champions League this term, which should enable them to reap even greater value from their impending kit deal, judging by Wyness’ informed observations.