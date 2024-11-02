‘The door is closed…’ – Transfer insider issues fresh claim on Virgil van Dijk’s future

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The future of Virgil van Dijk has been a long-standing talking point among Liverpool fans, with the club captain now into the final eight months of his contract.

Even at 33 and earning £220,000 per week (Capology), it seems surprising that Anfield chiefs haven’t moved quicker to ensure that the Dutch defender will remain on Merseyside beyond the end of this season, although the player himself has declared that negotiations are in progress behind the scenes.

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced over a possible move to Bayern Munich in 2025 for the centre-back, although one transfer insider has now struck off the Allianz Arena as a prospective destination for him.

Falk dismisses Bayern move for Van Dijk

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Christian Falk addressed Van Dijk’s future and dismissed the prospect of him joining Vincent Kompany’s side.

The journalist wrote: “Sorry about Virgil van Dijk. I’m a big fan of him but he’s too old for Bayern Munich at the moment, as they’re trying to construct a very complex defence with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae. They need fast players, which is why they sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United. I think Virgil van Dijk doesn’t have this speed and kind of defending for this really high back four.

“I’m really sorry about this, as I’d love to see him in the Bundesliga, but at this point, I think Bayern Munich would be the only club in the Bundesliga that could afford his wages (and where he’d like to go), so I see no future for him in the German top-flight.

“He’s a player who could fit perfectly for many clubs in Italy’s Serie A, but the door is closed for him in Germany.”

Van Dijk still one of Liverpool’s best players

The irony of Falk’s quotes is that Van Dijk has been renowned for his recovery pace, particularly when he was in his prime, although this trait has naturally diminished as he nears his mid-30s. That said, he’s still no slouch.

For as long as the contractual uncertainty at Liverpool goes on, the Dutchman is sure to have plenty of suitors lining up to try and entice him, with the centre-back continuing to perform at a world-class level on Merseyside.

As per WhoScored, he leads the way in Arne Slot’s squad for aerial duels won per game (four), interceptions (2.1) and clearances (5.4) per match, while his pass completion of 91.3% is the best of anyone to have started more than three Premier League games for us this season.

Falk may love to see Van Dijk in the Bundesliga, but for Reds fans there’s only one place they want to see him in a year’s time, and that’s Anfield.