Ex-Liverpool director admits ‘regret’ over not swooping for ‘very rare’ £35m Premier League wiz

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool have made a happy habit of signing gifted players at relatively low transfer fees and then turning them into global superstars, although a former director at the club has spoken of his ‘regret’ over one missed opportunity in particular.

In his book ‘How to Win the Premier League: The Inside Story of Football’s Data Revolution’, Dr Ian Graham – previously the Reds’ director of research – spoke of his admiration for Brighton’s approach to the transfer market in recent years, with the Seagulls frequently snapping up off-the-radar talents and later selling them on at massive profits.

Dr Graham admits regret over one Liverpool transfer miss

Whilst LFC did manage to lure Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls in June 2023, there’s one current star at the Amex Stadium who he regrets not bringing to Anfield.

Dr Graham reflected (via Liverpool Echo): “Kaoru Mitoma was the best player in Japan, rating above the Premier League average. It was very rare for us to rate a player in Japan anywhere near Premier League level.

“It’s still a source of regret to me that I didn’t insist that Mitoma be more seriously considered as a potential Liverpool signing.”

Mitoma has thrived in England

Signed from Kawasaki Frontale in his homeland three years ago for just €3m (£2.5m), Mitoma has gone on to be valued at around £35m amid rumours of interest from Premier League giants in the wake of his tremendous performances at Brighton.

It was his stoppage time winner which ended our defence of the FA Cup two seasons ago, and he’s returned 14 goals and 15 assists in 77 games for the Seagulls ahead of their visit to Anfield today.

The 27-year-old has stood out in England for his formidable dribbling ability, so much so that he’s even written a university thesis on that particular attribute.

When Brighton signed Mitoma in August 2021, Liverpool already had Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi as left-sided options. While all but the Portuguese forward left the following year, the additions of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have ensured that competition for a place on that flank remains fierce.

The Japan international could certainly have been an astute addition at Anfield had the hierarchy pushed harder to try and sign him, but the success of our current two options in his position means that we need not be too rueful over how the left-winger refresh ultimately transpired.