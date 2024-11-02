Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Brighton: 9 Reds changes as Arne Slot makes big Gakpo/Diaz call

Images via Alex Davidson/Getty Images and Liverpool FC

Liverpool and Brighton meet for the second time in four days, with the Reds hoping for a repeat of their result from their midweek Carabao Cup clash.

The Reds came away from the Amex Stadium with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night and will aim to make it three wins in a row over the Seagulls in all competitions today as they strive to keep pace with the other Premier League title contenders.

Arne Slot’s side earned a valuable point away to Arsenal last weekend, although nothing less than all three will suffice this afternoon, even allowing for the fine start that Fabian Hurzeler’s team have made this season.

Liverpool will have to make do without the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa until after the international break later this month, but who makes it into the Reds’ starting XI today?

Liverpool starting line-up v Brighton

As expected, there are multiple changes from the team which beat the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher returns in goal, while there’s a fully changed back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are also restored to the line-up, while Dominik Szoboszlai gets the nod in the number 10 role, with Curtis Jones dropping to the bench.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez both came off the bench in midweek and both return to the starting line-up today, while the left-sided attacking berth goes to Cody Gakpo after his double against Brighton on Wednesday night. Luis Diaz has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

You can check out the team news in full below, via @LFC on X: