Sky Sports: Liverpool have scouted prolific duo with 11 top-flight goals combined this season

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have two Premier League forwards in mind as part of plans to rejuvenate their forward line in the foreseeable future.

Mo Salah will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer next summer as things stand, with no sign of a resolution to his contract saga, while Federico Chiesa has been linked with a swift return to Italy as fitness problems preclude him from making any real impact on Merseyside so far.

Amid those rumours, the Reds’ recruitment team appear to be casting their eyes on a couple of players from outside the European places in the English top flight.

Liverpool scouting Mbeumo and Semenyo

According to Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are among the players being scouted by Liverpool as they assess potential forward signings for Arne Slot.

FSG’s football chief Michael Edwards and the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes are analysing prospective recruits for areas of the squad where replacements might be needed in the coming 12 months.

The report states that the profiles of the Brentford and Bournemouth attackers ‘provide similarities to’ Salah, particularly in terms of their ability to cover any position across the forward line.

Mbeumo has been particularly impressive

Both Mbeumo and Semenyo have been in impressive form for their respective clubs in the opening quarter of the Premier League season.

The Cherries attacker has struck three goals for Andoni Iraola’s side so far, although only one of those has come since August (Transfermarkt). It’s worth noting, though, that he had an early goal ruled out for offside when he faced Liverpool at Anfield six weeks ago.

As for the Brentford maestro, he’s already on eight league goals for the campaign and has five in as many games after his double in last week’s dramatic 4-3 win over Ipswich (Transfermarkt). Prior to today’s 3pm kick-offs, only Erling Haaland has outscored him in the 2024/25 English top flight.

Mbeumo would certainly appear to be the more desirable of that duo, and although he mighn’t be playing for a team operating at the highest level in Europe, the Reds have a history when it comes to shopping below the elite. Diogo Jota (Wolves) and Sadio Mane (Southampton) are two attacking examples from recent years.

While obviously the hope is that Salah will sign a new contract and there won’t be a glaring need to bring in a replacement in 2025, it’s encouraging to hear that Liverpool are casting the net for potential recruits if the Egyptian were to depart.