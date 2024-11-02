‘All the noises I hear…’ – Steve Nicol has an emphatic gut ‘feeling’ about Trent’s future

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol has chimed in with the gut ‘feeling’ that he has over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool.

Amid the ongoing contractual certainty surrounding the Reds’ vice-captain, rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid have been incessant, with Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claiming on Friday that Los Blancos are ‘making advances’ on the 26-year-old.

If the England international doesn’t agree new terms with his current club in the next two months, prospective suitors such as Carlo Ancelotti’s side would then be free to approach him about a pre-contract agreement.

Nicol thinks Trent will leave for Real Madrid

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol claimed that Trent ‘fits the profile’ for Real Madrid and that ‘all the noises’ surrounding the right-back indicate that he’ll leave for the Bernabeu next year.

The 62-year-old said: “If anybody fits the profile for Real Madrid it’s Alexander-Arnold, a full-back who doesn’t really defend, although someone praised him this year but I’m not so sure about that.

“To be honest, all the noises I hear absolutely point towards him going there. The fact that Carvajal had such a bad knee injury will only mean that Real Madrid’s desire is even stronger than it was earlier.

“I get a feeling in a part of my stomach that Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold are going to be getting together in the not-so-distant future.”

Trent has a massive decision to make

Liverpool fans can be forgiven for having a sense of dread that, the longer the contract saga rumbles on, the less likely it seems that Trent – along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – will still be at Anfield next season.

The player may well be thinking that the opportunity to join the reigning Champions League holders (and serial winners of the competition) at 26 is quite difficult to turn down, even for someone who’s proudly professed his Scouse origins and his love for his boyhood club.

The hope from a Merseyside point of view is that, similar to Steven Gerrard in 2005, the emotional attachment to LFC would simply make it too hard for him to leave, while the prospect of emulating the Huyton lad and going on to captain the Reds to major silverware might also tempt him to stay.

Trent is already the vice-skipper at Liverpool, and as the local and experienced heartbeat of the side, there’s a strong chance that he’s next in line for the armband on a permanent basis if he stays put at Anfield.

Here’s hoping that the tiresome saga will soon come to an end with the conclusion that we all want – our number 66 putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the one and only club of his career.