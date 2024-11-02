(Video) Darwin Nunez’s reaction to Mo Salah’s winner shows why many Liverpool fans adore him

Image via @drwnunez on X

Perhaps the only thing better than Mo Salah’s winning goal against Brighton today was the immediate reaction of Darwin Nunez to that astounding moment!

The Egyptian yet again came up clutch for Liverpool as he curled an unstoppable shot past Bart Verbruggen to secure all three points for the Reds at Anfield, when three minutes earlier they had been losing 0-1.

The 32-year-old’s decisive strike had one commentator gasping for breath, although it didn’t seem like that was an issue for the Uruguayan striker…

Nunez explodes with joy at Salah winner

Nunez happened to be on the edge of the six-yard box at the far post when Salah struck the ball beyond Verbruggen, and what happened next sums up why our number 9 is so adored by many Liverpool fans.

Facing the Kop with only a few metres between him and the front row of seats, the 25-year-old clenched his fists and roared with delight, his eyes bulging and his mouth opened as wide as could be.

Nunez’s celebration summed up how we all felt

Nunez has been known to celebrate his teammates’ goals with as much fervour as his own, even when he’s not on the pitch, and that was in evidence again today.

The dramatic circumstances in which Liverpool turned a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 lead (and eventual victory) merited such a passionate reaction from the Uruguayan, whose facial expressions were no doubt being replicated by the Reds fans at Anfield and those watching at home.

He knew in that moment just how priceless a goal it could be, and so it proved as Arne Slot’s side held on for all three points while Manchester City lost at Bournemouth and Arsenal had already gone down to defeat at Newcastle.

As much as we’d like to see Nunez scoring more regularly (just two goals so far this season), his sheer passion is certainly an endearing trait for supporters!

You can view Nunez’s passionate reaction below, via @drwnunez on X: