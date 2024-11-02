(Video) Mo Salah’s delightful winning goal left one excitable commentator literally gasping

Image via @XShonbvh on X

Mo Salah left one commentator literally gasping as he scored Liverpool’s winning goal against Brighton this afternoon.

Just two minutes after Cody Gakpo drew the Reds level midway through the second half, the Egyptian came up with the match-winning moment in typically bombastic style, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Bart Verbruggen’s net.

It was a piece of artistry which merited a big reaction from anyone calling the game for TV, and one man in particular delivered on that front.

Salah left one commentator gasping

As Salah turned inside Pervis Estupinan and shaped to shoot, one Arabic commentator excitably shouted the name of Liverpool’s number 11 with such fervour that he was gasping for breath by the end of the second syllable.

He then broke into what sounded like song, similar to one broadcaster who reacted quite humorously to Luis Diaz’s goal in the midweek win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Salah is still the man for the big occasion at Liverpool

Salah’s ninth goal of the season for Liverpool was visually his best, and arguably his most important on a day when Arsenal and Manchester City both lost.

The manner in which he teased Estupinan before turning inside him and firing so expertly into the top corner – Verbruggen was excellent today but hadn’t a hope of saving that shot – was the work of a genuinely world-class footballer.

If those tasked with making the big decisions at LFC were at Anfield today, they’ll surely be moving heaven and earth to ensure that he signs a new contract and doesn’t just walk away from the club when his current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Whatever happens on that front, Liverpool fans would be well advised to appreciate Salah while he’s still on Merseyside. Even after more than seven years, he produces moments which make us go ‘wow!’.

You can view the Arabic commentary for Salah’s winning goal below, via @XShonbvh on X: