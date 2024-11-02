100% duels won: Arne Slot singles out ‘outstanding’ Liverpool beast for praise after comeback win

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot singled out one Liverpool player for praise after his team’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton this afternoon.

The Reds were trailing midway through the second half before two goals in three minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah turned the match on its head and sent the Dutchman’s side to the top of the Premier League.

The only dampener on the win was the sight of Ibrahima Konate going off injured at half-time, with Joe Gomez coming on in his place.

Slot praises ‘outstanding’ Gomez

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match (via BBC Sport, 17:25), Slot voiced his delight with the performance of Liverpool’s number 2 after he entered the fray.

The 46-year-old explained: “I chose Joe today because Jarell was really tired, and he proved I was right because he was outstanding in the second half.

“He had a very good performance without the ball. He constantly stepped into midfield to win the ball, winning the duels, and when he had to defend he did very well. He had a very good second half.”

Gomez was superb for Liverpool today

Gomez had only played 10 Premier League minutes this season prior to today, but he sent Slot a timely reminder of just what he can offer to this Liverpool team.

The 27-year-old’s wait for that elusive first goal of his Reds career goes on, with the defender forcing two good saves from Bart Verbruggen, but it was at the other end of the pitch that he truly came good for his side.

As per Sofascore, the England international won all four of his duels and made two clearances, two blocks and one tackle, while he was also tidy in possession as he completed 22 of his 25 passes (88%).

Gomez has had to be patient for opportunities during Slot’s reign so far, but depending on the outcome of Konate’s injury, Liverpool’s longest-serving senior player might be about to enjoy a run in the starting XI.

Obviously we hope that the Frenchman isn’t badly hurt, but if he is to be consigned to the treatment room, his fellow centre-back proved today that he’ll certainly do for the Reds in upcoming fixtures.