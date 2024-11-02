(Video) Watch how Arne Slot reacted at full-time whistle in Liverpool’s comeback win v Brighton

Image via @spitesended on X

Right now, it seems that Arne Slot can do no wrong at Liverpool.

Since taking on the gargantuan task of replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, the Dutchman has won 13 of his first 15 matches in charge, with Nottingham Forest the only team to inflict defeat on the Reds during his tenure up to this point.

The 46-year-old has generally cut a calm and composed figure on the touchline in his current role, and that was in evidence once more this afternoon as his side came from behind to defeat Brighton 2-1 and go top of the Premier League.

Slot was a very happy man at full-time

When the full-time whistle blew at Anfield, Slot acknowledged the significance of the result in an understated manner which nonetheless conveyed how much satisfaction it brought him.

The Dutchman performed a momentary fist pump before turning towards his coaching staff and joining in with a brief group hug, all the while wearing a smile which broadened with each second.

A massive result for Slot and Liverpool

Slot will have known in that moment that Arsenal had lost at Newcastle and Manchester City were about to suffer the same fate at Bournemouth, so the importance of Liverpool’s win today won’t be lost on him.

The result was made all the sweeter by his team earning it the hard way, trailing for almost an hour before scoring twice in three minutes to complete a vital turnaround as Anfield reached its highestdecibel levels for some time.

During the October international break, the Reds’ strong start to the season was downplayed by some pundits who argued that we hadn’t yet faced any serious tests in terms of the oppositon we’d played at that point.

Since then, we’ve beaten Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Brighton (twice) as well as drawing away to Arsenal thanks to a late Mo Salah equaliser, so any accusations of Liverpool being mere flat-track bullies have now been quelled.

Slot is leading a revolution in his own understated fashion, and today’s win must be the most pleasing yet of his tenure so far.

You can view Slot’s full-time reaction below, via @spitesended on X: