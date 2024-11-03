Arne Slot hails ‘incredible’ difference maker against Brighton

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool enjoyed a big victory over Brighton and Arne Slot spoke after the game about what made a major difference for his team between both halves.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman stated: “The crowd was incredible the second half, our fans were incredible the second half.

“Our players [too] but our fans as well. It was the loudest crowd since I’ve been here. Let’s go now for Tuesday, where I think we need them again.

“To make sure we play like this from the start and the fans can help us from the start, because that definitely has influence on our players and in the end on our results.”

This is comfortably the best atmosphere we have generated under the 46-year-old and that was down to how well Brighton played, meaning the fans needed to step up too.

Liverpool fans made the difference once again

Our new head coach was also full of praise for Joe Gomez’s performance but if it wasn’t for the people inside Anfield, this wouldn’t have happened.

You could see from the reaction of the former Feyenoord man at full time that he was delighted with how the evening panned out.

We all hope that we don’t need such a heroic comeback in the future but to have it in our locker is very important.

In the context of Arsenal and Manchester City losing too, this could prove to be a massive weekend for the Reds.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 4:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

