Ibou Konate issues personal injury update after half time removal against Brighton

Ibou Konate has been vital for Liverpool this season and so the sight of him leaving the pitch at half time against Brighton in agony, was very worrying for everyone.

Virgil van Dijk provided his own update of his teammate’s injury after the game and now the Frenchman has taken to Instagram too.

The 25-year-old said: ‘Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully.

‘I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game’

It’s a big boost for Arne Slot to know that his first choice central defender will be available for what is a big month ahead for the Reds.

Ibou Konate is going to be vital for Liverpool this season

If we add on though that Joe Gomez was tremendous when he came onto the pitch against the Seagulls too, we can be safe in the knowledge that rotation is still an option as well.

With our captain being in fine form and the whole defence proving very tough to penetrate, it’s looking good for our chances of maintaining our position at the top of the Premier League.

Long may this continue and with Jarell Quansah also being a brilliant player who is learning and improving, we have a lot of strength in depth for upcoming games in the four competitions that we’re trying to win.

You can view Konate’s injury update via his Instagram account:

