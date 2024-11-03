Richards says it’s ‘imperative’ Liverpool do one thing after dramatic Brighton win

Pictures via BBC Sport

Liverpool enjoyed a good day in the office after we beat Brighton and returned to the top of the Premier League, with Micah Richards stating what the club needs to do next.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the 36-year-old said: “They have got to sign Mo Salah up, it is imperative they give him a two-year deal.

“He doesn’t have to play well to score goals and have big moments. That is a the difference between a very good player and a top player.”

It’s hard to disagree with this statement after the Egyptian King proved so vital in our victory over the Seagulls this weekend.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Mo Salah was at his very best against Brighton

The goal from our No.11 was absolutely textbook and something we’ve seen so many times over the years from our record-breaking finisher.

Watching the celebrations of his teammates afterwards also showed how important this goal was for the whole club.

We all know how important Mo Salah is to the Reds and it would be a huge shock if a new deal wasn’t sorted quickly but time is running out.

In less than two months he can start talking to new teams but we need to ensure that the 32-year-old remains at Anfield for as long as possible.

Let’s hope an offer is on the table and it’s just a matter of time before a contract extension is secured.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Mo Salah via @BBCMOTD on X:

The noise @MicahRichards makes after @GaryLineker says "Mohamed Salah" says it all really. 😆🙌 "It's imperative Liverpool give him a two-year deal!" ✍️#MOTD pic.twitter.com/5WodZQRNcJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 2, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence