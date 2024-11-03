Compilation of Brighton fouls on Mo Salah makes winning moment even sweeter

Pictures via @mo11salahh on X

Mo Salah was the hero for Liverpool with a winner against Brighton and it’s a moment that will no-doubt be replayed many times when we reflect back on his best goals for the Reds.

Following the game, one social media user spotted what happened to the Egyptian King during the match though and it makes for interesting viewing.

They noticed just how many times our No.11 was fouled against the Seagulls and when they are all watched together, it shows how cynical our opponents were.

The best way to respond to these four fouls on the 32-year-old was for him to go up the other end and score a worldie, settling the game in the best way he knows how.

Mo Salah responded in the best way he knows how to do it

His performance led Micah Richards to state that we need to offer him a new contract, something the forward seemed to address in his shock statement.

We all know how important our record scorer is and many will demand that the club ensure his future is spent at Anfield and not elsewhere.

Time will tell if this is the case but with on-field performances being so impressive, it would be great if our pursuits of new deals for Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are sorted swiftly.

For now, let’s enjoy the durability and match-winning moments from a club legend who has helped us be top of the league.

You can view the Salah compilation via @mo11salahh on X:

Never do a Lisandro Martinez to Mo, or else you will regret it a few minutes later 💀☠️ pic.twitter.com/5DGsSfX8hB — Mosalah11 (@mo11salahh) November 2, 2024

