Salah issues damning contract update; his Liverpool days could be numbered

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding of how important Mo Salah is to our club and his role in the victory over Brighton was the perfect example of this, making his post match statement very interesting.

On Sunday afternoon, the Egyptian King wrote: ‘Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less.

‘All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

‘Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.’

Looking at this with a short-term perspective, it shows we have a deadly finisher in our side who is hell bent on attempting to win the Premier League with the Reds once again.

However, it does have a strong tone of a man who is accepting that this could be his final campaign in a red shirt – something we’d all hate to be true.

Mo Salah is vital to Arne Slot’s plans for silverware this season

The 32-year-old more than proved his worth with a wonderful winner against the Seagulls, something that meant we now sit top of the league.

His performance led Micah Richards to say that we need to offer the attacker a new contract, no doubt that is what many of our fans will have been saying too.

We can only assume negotiations are underway, it would be great if they can be concluded soon and we see our ace marksman commit more of his future to Anfield.

Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like. pic.twitter.com/c2rVHQxjK8 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 3, 2024

