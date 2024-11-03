(Video) Trent laughs in Estupinan’s face after pair clash in front of Liverpool fans

Pictures via +Foot Direct

Trent Alexander-Arnold was his normal important self during our victory over Brighton and one moment involving Pervis Estupinan showcased a different side of his game.

As our vice captain won the ball from the left back, he was then fouled and quickly attempted to take a free kick as we searched for a route back in the game.

Instead though, the Ecuadorian pretended to kick the ball and slowed down the restart before the Scouser then pushed him out the way.

It led to an altercation between the pair where our No.66 just smiled in the face of his opponent, who really should have been booked.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Trent smiled in Estupinan’s face rather that get himself booked

You could see from the passion of Darwin Nunez, just how much victory meant to the whole squad and that was shared by the supporters in the stadium.

Little moments like this ensured that Anfield was at it’s vocal best and by mixing passion with composure, the Reds got back in the game.

The full time scenes with Arne Slot proved that this felt like a very important win and we executed a perfect second half in order for this to happen.

Let’s hope we can keep this never-say-die attitude in the coming weeks and remain top of the Premier League for as long as possible, with Manchester City and Arsenal hopefully dropping plenty more points too.

You can watch the moment between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Pervis Estupinan courtesy of +Foot Direct (via @trcntaa on X):

trent fighting to get the crowd going loud 😭 https://t.co/EAoaAfwHDV pic.twitter.com/GL97OPCbMW — yc (@trcntaa) November 2, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence