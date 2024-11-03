Virgil van Dijk issues injury update after worrying exit from Brighton win

Pictures via Sky Sports

Saturday’s victory over Brighton felt huge and Arne Slot will be fully aware that should we be able to do that again, he’ll need as many players within his squad fit for the rest of the season.

Speaking about Ibou Konate after the match, Virgil van Dijk said: “Obviously it’s a corner, I think, and there were so many bodies around the ball and I think I hit him on his arm, I’m not sure.

“So, hopefully it is not too bad, we’ll just have to see. I think you can be quite okay to play with an arm injury, I think. So, hopefully it’s not too bad but let’s see – hopefully he’ll be fine.”

It’s an important update from the captain as we will all want to see our No.5 back on the pitch as soon as possible, given how important he is for the Reds.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Virgil van Dijk will want all his central defensive partners fit

Watching the Frenchman leave the pitch in clear distress at half time against the Seagulls was tough to see, yet this update provides some hope that it won’t be a lengthy lay-off.

After Arne Slot had praised the work of the defender for being so available this season, it will at least be pleasing to see that this fitness problem is nothing to do with fatigue.

What we can also be thankful for though is that we had Joe Gomez as a ready and able replacement, with his substitute appearance being vital for victory.

After a tough season so far in terms of game time, our No.2 will be vital once again should we want to remain at the top of the Premier League.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Konate via @SkySportsPL on X:

'So many bodies around the ball and I think I hit him on his arm' Virgil van Dijk explains what lead to Konaté's arm injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/MamRJmlcv0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence