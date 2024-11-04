‘It wouldn’t surprise me’ – Shearer makes Liverpool contract prediction that would break LFC hearts

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have three big players at the very end of their contracts and Alan Shearer has been sharing his thoughts on the future of one man in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie shared his thoughts on the future of Mo Salah: “There’s a big chance it could be his last season.

“I think obviously with the contract situation, he’s not signed yet. There were big rumours about him moving abroad last season, or in the summer, or in the transfer window, to Saudi.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t it wouldn’t surprise me at all [if Salah left Liverpool].”

This all stemmed from the bombshell statement by our Egyptian King that seemed to very much hint at the possibility his Merseyside days were numbered.

Mo Salah has been crucial for Liverpool already this season

Given his match-winning contribution against Brighton, we didn’t need many more evidence to suggest that the 32-year-old is still a very important member of our squad.

It seems that the only stumbling block on this deal could be the forward’s age but there’s no reason to suggest that he’s slowing down in any way.

If we add on the similar question marks around the future of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s a good job we’re doing well on the pitch as there would be plenty of unrest if we weren’t.

For the sake of Arne Slot’s press conferences and the repetition of these same conversations for everyone, it would be great to get these contracts sorted as quickly as possible.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Salah (from 33:35) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

