Liverpool fans will rejoice as Arne Slot finally has some positive injury news

Liverpool haven’t had the best luck with injuries this season but because we’re not Arsenal, nobody wants to talk about it and Arne Slot was forced to provide another update.

Speaking ahead of our Champions League match with Bayer Leverkusen, the Dutchman said about Ibou Konate: “Yeah, he is available to play.

“And I think also completely recovered, so there is no issue for him to not play because of what he had.

“Then it is up to me to make the decision if he plays or not. But he is in a good place.”

That is a huge plus for the Reds, as we don’t want to see any more options added to the seemingly ever-growing list of fitness problems.

Ahead of our match with Brighton in the Premier League, the head coach confirmed that Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa were all out until after the next international break.

Knowing Konate will be back immediately is a huge boost

In an unusual turn for how we normally see injury updates, it was actually the Frenchman who informed the world of his fitness to face the Germans.

Now it’s up to our boss to see if he will stick with the 25-year-old or ask Joe Gomez to come into the side again for the visit of Xabi Alonso’s side.

This means though that we have a strong central defensive unit that are fully available for the vital games in the coming weeks and months – which can only be a big positive.

You can watch Slot’s Konate update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

