Lineker declares Liverpool have found ‘perfect fit’ for major role at the club

Liverpool have been fantastic so far this season and very few people would have predicted that we would be top of the Premier League after 10 games, though Gary Lineker has heaped a lot of praise on one man’s role in this.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 63-year-old said: “Liverpool are genuine title contenders and I think that has been a surprise.

“Because following in the enormous shoes of Klopp was always going to be difficult but [Slot’s] done it, he’s a perfect fit – he really is.”

It’s hard to argue with these comments about the Dutchman who has impressed so many people this season by simply being himself, with the on-field performances also being obviously very important.

We’ve found a way to win the vast majority of our games and Saturday’s victory against Brighton was yet another example of how well we’re playing at the moment.

Arne Slot has impressed many doubters already this season

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp was never going to be easy but the 46-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at Anfield, with our most recent game showcasing our fans at their best too.

Our new head coach credited the supporters for their role in the win as well, illustrating how he is building a relationship with those who watch his team every week.

We saw at full time against the Seagulls just how much the three points meant to the boss and long may our form and league position last.

The games don’t get much easier though and by time the new year comes around, we’ll have a good idea how realistic our chances of silverware are in his maiden campaign.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Slot (from 36:47) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

