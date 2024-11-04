Former Arne Slot favourite ‘interested’ in reunion at Liverpool; ‘big fee’ would be needed

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

An ex-Feyenoord player who worked under Arne Slot is reportedly keen on reuniting with his former boss by moving to Liverpool.

Long before the 46-year-old was brought to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, Orkun Kokcu was reported to have been ‘high on the agenda‘ for FSG, and there were reports last month that the Reds’ head coach had urged Richard Hughes to try his hardest to entice the now-Benfica midfielder to Merseyside.

It now appears that the Turkey international might also be eager to link up with the man under whom he became an Eredivisie-winning captain two seasons ago.

Kokcu eager for Slot reunion

According to Football Insider, Kokcu is ‘interested’ in teaming up with Slot once more at Liverpool, which’d fit the Dutchman’s apparent desire to strengthen his midfield options.

While the 23-year-old would be eager to reunite with his former boss, though, Benfica would demand a ‘big fee’ if they’re to sell the player and have no intention of cashing in on someone whose contract in Lisbon runs to 2028.

Kokcu has been superb for Benfica

Benfica’s desire to hold onto Kokcu is evident in their €80m (£66.9m) valuation of the player and his enormous €150m (£125.5m) exit clause (Record).

The Turkish midfielder has four goals in 13 games already this season, two of which have come in the Champions League, including one in front of Liverpool scouts when the Portuguese side hammered Atletico Madrid 4-0 just over a month ago.

The 23-year-old’s underlying performance figures are also seriously impressive. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe over the past year with his match averages for goals and assists, shots taken, non-penalty xG, shot-creating actions and xAG (expected assisted goals).

Those figures mark out Kokcu as one of the deadliest midfield players on the continent and explain why it’s more than just a past alliance which has had Slot wanting the Reds to sign him.

With the Turkey international also seemingly up for reuniting with his former boss, opportunity could knock for Liverpool to strike…if they’re willing to stump up the big bucks to persuade Benfica to sell.