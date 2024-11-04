Liverpool handed big boost ahead of Leverkusen clash after what journalist spotted in training

Image via This Is Anfield

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The Reds go into the fixture top of the Premier League after taking advantage of rivals’ slip-ups on Saturday, and there was further good news for Arne Slot in preparations for the Anfield clash against Xabi Alonso’s side.

The 2-1 win over Brighton at the weekend was slightly diluted by a wrist injury to Ibrahima Konate which forced him off at half-time, with the Frenchman appearing to be in some discomfort as he left the pitch.

However, he confirmed on social media yesterday that a scan revealed that there was no fracture and that he’d be available for our upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool handed Konate injury boost

Taking to X on Monday lunchtime, Liverpool Echo journalist Theo Squires posted that the 25-year-old took part in open training with the Reds ahead of tomorrow night’s match, with the Frenchman visible in footage from Kirkby shared by LFC’s official YouTube channel.

The reporter added that academy duo James Norris and Tom Hill were also involved with the first team as part of their pre-Leverkusen preparations.

Konate’s presence could be massive for Liverpool

The commanding performance of Joe Gomez off the bench on Saturday offered comfort that Liverpool have a more than dependable alternative for Konate if required, but the sight of the Frenchman in training today is nonetheless a big boost ahead of tomorrow night.

Coming up against strikers of the calibre of Victor Boniface (eight goals in 13 games this season), Slot would’ve been praying that he’d have his strongest back four to call upon, and it now looks as if he’ll get his wish.

The 25-year-old showed with his man-of-the-match display at Arsenal last week that he can excel when facing elite opposition, and the Reds will be hoping that he’s equally as imperious against Leverkusen on Tuesday, assuming that he starts.

With several Liverpool teammates not due back until after the international break, Konate’s likely involvement tomorrow comes as a welcome boost for the Premier League leaders.