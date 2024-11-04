Lineker pleads with Liverpool to ‘find a way’ to get one thing done this season

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have enjoyed a great start to the season and are sitting pretty at the top of the league but Gary Lineker is calling out for one thing to happen.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 63-year-old said about Mo Salah: “Liverpool have got to find a way to get another couple of years [contract signed by Salah].”

After watching a match-winning moment from our attacker, it’s not hard to see why these calls for a new contract have grown louder over the weekend.

Add on the surprise statement made by our No.11 on Sunday afternoon, it feels like a deliberate ploy to get this whole saga sorted as quickly as possible – one way or another.

Mo Salah’s new contract needs to be sorted quickly

It’s not fair on Arne Slot to constantly have to field questions about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and our Egyptian King, as we look to concentrate on on-field matters.

The players themselves too must be distracted with all the talk and it would be great to have more clarity on what is currently going on behind the scenes.

Let’s hope it all ends in our best players committing their long-term future to Anfield and then we can continue to be excited by a new era that has started so well.

In the meantime, these discussions will only grow in volume and as supporters we can only sit back and cross our fingers that the club does the right thing.

You can watch Gary Lineker’s comments on Mo Salah’s contract (from 34:06) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

