(Video) New angle of Mo Salah’s Brighton winner shows how Anfield went into pandemonium

Mo Salah ensured that all Liverpool fans enjoyed a dream weekend and his finish was celebrated wildly by everyone inside Anfield, as we returned to the top of the league.

The goal against Brighton completed a quick-fire comeback from the Reds and as amazing as the finish was from the Egyptian King, what happened after was equally as good.

Players and fans alike shared in celebration and Redmen TV’s Chloe Bloxam captured what is was like at the back of the Kop when the ball hit the back of the net.

The noise and jubilation of everyone was so clear to see and hear, as several of the players interacted with those on the front rows too.

Arne Slot credited the atmosphere that was created for helping the comeback come to fruition and this was the perfect example of how raucous our home stadium was on Saturday.

Anfield was at full force against Brighton

If we want to keep our place at the top of the Premier League then we will need to keep winning games as often as possible, home and away.

If we can ensure that the atmosphere is also readily available should the players need help in a match again, then we can prove to be a fearsome partnership for the rest of the campaign.

Long may this last and let’s hope that we have many more moments of similar excitement in the coming weeks and months, although a routine victory is a lot easier on the nerves!

