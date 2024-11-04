Paul Joyce aims brutal dig at Gary Neville’s lack of insider Liverpool knowledge

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to life under Arne Slot but some are assuming that our new head coach was never first choice, something Paul Joyce wanted to address.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent: ‘Liverpool’s inquiries meant they already knew Alonso was not considering changing clubs for at least another season.

‘That gave them cover to work quietly, while outwardly the clamour grew, and the reality is that Slot was the only coach to whom Richard Hughes, director of football, offered the job, regardless of what Gary Neville may suggest he knew.’

This was a very thinly veiled attack on the former Manchester United defender who has been trying to peddle the story that we had options that were placed above our current boss.

Although initial inquiries may have been made for other potential targets, this shows that there was only one man who was seriously considered for the role and he said yes.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Gary Neville has been put down a peg or two by Paul Joyce

With this source being the man who is often entrusted with informing supporters first about key subjects such as injuries, we can assume that this will once again be a story filled with truth.

We all know that Gary Neville doesn’t have the best reputation among our supporters, something which came to the fore during his recent commentary, and so this public embarrassment will be gleefully received by many Reds.

As Xabi Alonso is set to make a return to Merseyside this week, he’s certain to have a warm welcome though many be thinking about whether it could have been the other bench he was sat on if things had gone differently.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence