Linda Pizzuti cheekily trolls Man City in online reaction to latest Liverpool victory

Linda Pizzuti revelled in Liverpool’s weekend victory over Brighton with a subtle dig at Manchester City after they simultaneously lost at Bournemouth.

The Reds came from behind to secure all three points at Anfield and replace the champions at the top of the Premier League after they went down 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The significance of those two results wasn’t lost on the wife of LFC owner John Henry as she lapped it up on social media.

Pizzuti revels in Liverpool and Bournemouth wins

Pizzuti took to Instagram on Saturday evening to post a collage with images from Liverpool’s win over Brighton, along with one of Bournemouth players celebrating their surprise victory against Man City.

She accompanied it with the caption: “2-1 Liverpool and @afcb with two big 2-1 victories today. Ten matches in, with Liverpool on top of the league!”

A perfect weekend for Liverpool

With just over a quarter of the season gone, of course it’d be massively premature to draw any definitive conclusions from the current Premier League table.

However, 10 games is enough of a sample size to offer a reasonably accurate indicator of where each team will finish by the end of May, and the results at Anfield and the Vitality Stadium on Saturday – along with Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle – could feel like a potentially pivotal staging post if Liverpool go on to win the title.

The Reds welcome Man City to Anfield in four weeks’ time in what already has a sense of offering a strong clue as to the destination of the trophy. If Arne Slot’s men go into that match as leaders and then beat the champions, belief will surely surge through the team that they can go the distance in the race for supremacy.

No LFC fan will be getting ahead of themselves just yet, but this weekend certainly threw up the perfect combination of results for us. Let’s hope that we can continue taking care of our own business, particularly when our positional rivals have a rare slip-up.

