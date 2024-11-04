Fabrizio Romano shares huge Liverpool contract update which’ll have Reds fans rejoicing

Fabrizio Romano has shared news of a potentially imminent new contract at Liverpool.

Reds fans have been clamouring for Anfield chiefs to resolve the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, whose current deals all expire at the end of this season.

Their individual situations continue to rumble on without any sign of an impending resolution, although one of their teammates could be on the cusp of extending his stay on Merseyside.

Romano shares Konate contract update

On Monday afternoon, Romano took to X to share news that Ibrahima Konate trained with Liverpool today ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow night, marking a quick turnaround from the wrist injury which forced him off at half-time against Brighton on Saturday.

The Italian transfer guru then addressed the 25-year-old’s contract situation, stating: “Liverpool also keep working on new deal for Ibou, considered matter of time”.

🚨🔴 Ibou Konaté returns to team training as he’s expected to be ready to face Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool also keep working on new deal for Ibou, considered matter of time ⏳ pic.twitter.com/grk0sndWbr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2024

What’s Konate’s current contract status at Liverpool?

Konate’s current Liverpool contract runs to 2026 and sees him earn £70,000 per week (Capology), less than the likes of Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas, who’ve started fewer Premier League games combined this season than the 25-year-old has on his own (WhoScored).

With the centre-back now into what’ll likely be his peak footballing years and being a near-certain starter under Arne Slot when available, it seems fitting that he should be rewarded with an improved deal to reflect that status within the squad.

If Anfield chiefs are unable to convince Van Dijk to stay on beyond the end of this season, the defensive leadership baton will likely pass to the Frenchman, who on the evidence of recent games would embrace that added responsibility.

There are certainly more pressing contractual matters for Liverpool to get sorted, but the news that Konate seems to be getting ever closer to extending his stay on Merseyside is very welcome indeed.