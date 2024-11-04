Wataru Endo will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts with post Brighton comments

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wataru Endo played his 50th Liverpool game as he entered the pitch as a late substitute against Brighton and his comments after game show why we all love him so much.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.3 said: “The atmosphere in Anfield was crazy, I remember my goal against Fulham [in last December’s 4-3 win] and after that we scored again.

“Today was kind of a similar atmosphere in Anfield. They created an amazing atmosphere and I think we feel like we played plus one.

“Thank you for always supporting us.”

It’s a statement that many of our fans will agree with but shows the class of our midfielder who clearly appreciated the help that was provided in the closing stages of the game.

Wataru Endo played a crucial role in securing victory over Brighton

The captain of Japan hasn’t been given many opportunities this season but we saw in his Carabao Cup performance against West Ham, just how important he can be.

Add on cameos like we saw against Crystal Palace, the 31-year-old is very much playing the James Milner role of coming on the pitch and helping secure victories when a narrow lead is secured.

The defensive prowess and wealth of experience that the former Stuttgart man possesses means that we will be calling upon him many more times this season.

As the fixture list becomes busier and his teammates have more and more minutes in their legs, having the defensive midfielder ready to come on and help the cause will be vital if we want to keep the hunt for silverware alive.

