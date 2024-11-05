Curtis Jones makes brutal Mac Allister joke on Brighton homecoming

Pictures via Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Football can be a very serious game at times but sometimes it can be a place for a light-hearted comment and Curtis Jones certainly got his timing right at the American Express Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister made his return to the south coast and cameras inside the tunnel saw him reunite with staff members of his former club.

They also managed to capture them say: “Nice to see you, we miss you!” and you could see that the World Cup winner was touched with what he heard.

That was until our academy graduate ran up behind and shouted: “you can have him back!”

It was all taken in good faith and showcases the respect present between our No.10 and his former club, as well as the good old Scouse humour in full flow!

Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister have a bond on and off the pitch

After a string of impressive performances for the Reds that led Ian Wright to label him a ‘supernova’, our No.17’s on-field confidence is clearly spilling over to off-field matters.

This has led to Arne Slot having to state how the Argentine can be played in multiple positions, in order to accommodate different midfield partners including the England youth international.

If the pair can be as close both on and off the pitch, then we may see them become a fixture for the Reds in the coming weeks and months of this season.

You can watch the interaction between Mac Allister and Jones (from 2:45) via Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC on YouTube:



