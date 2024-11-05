(Video) Just forget Diaz: Liverpool wizard should be arrested over key role in UCL opener

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime)

Curtis Jones’s role in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition job of Bayer Leverkusen shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Yes, of course, we also have to be devoting a good chunk of the spotlight to Luis Diaz and his ruthless performance in front of goal.

However, the game might have panned out quite differently if a certain underrated midfielder hadn’t produced a world-class moment on the hour mark.

Another win, another notch in the belt for Arne Slot’s in-form red machine. Roll on the weekend, we say!

Curtis Jones played a world-class pass to Luis Diaz

We genuinely don’t know what’s better – the inch-perfect pass to find Diaz behind enemy lines or the sheer audacity of the chipped finish that followed it.

Seriously, Reds. How about that Curtis Jones pass??

The young Lions star broke not just one, but TWO, lines with a through ball straight between Leverkusen’s two centre-halves.

It’s fair to say no one saw it coming – not even Arne Slot – given how organised and compact the visitors had been as a unit up until that point.

Spare a thought for Xabi Alonso’s men who lost only their second game (across all competitions) of the 2024/25 season on Tuesday night.

Phwoar, WHAT A FINISH 🤤 Luis Diaz, take a bow! #UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/GDSOSxOeVD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 5, 2024

What do the stats say about Curtis Jones?

There’s an argument to be made that Curtis Jones has established himself as the No.1 option in midfield after Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Unfortunately for Dominik Szoboszlai, that may very well be the case after another clean and productive outing in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old was awarded an 8.2/10 rating from Sofascore on the night – the second-highest rating behind hat-trick hero Luis Diaz.

There were 3 key passes racked up, along with a 90% pass success rate (27/30), one big chance created, and 4/5 ground duels won. An industrious display to back up his one assist on the night.

But how about that Curtis Jones pass, Reds? Sensational.