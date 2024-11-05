Xhaka states Liverpool stalwart is a ‘legend’ ahead of Anfield meeting in UCL

Pictures via Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Pressekonferenzen

Granit Xhaka is part of the Bayer Leverkusen side that is set to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and he’s been speaking about the ‘enormous quality’ of one man.

Talking with the press, the 32-year-old spoke about Mo Salah: “He’s got enormous quality.

“I remember he went from Basel, Chelsea, Rome and now Liverpool, he has developed and is fantastic in front of goal. He is now a legend. We’ll have to be at our best to stop him.”

It’s some big praise for the Egyptian King and certainly a statement that many of our fans will agree with, especially given this weekend’s heroics against Brighton.

All the focus ahead of our game with the German champions has been centred around the return of Xabi Alonso but the former Arsenal midfielder will also be hoping to mark his England comeback.

Granit Xhaka hasn’t enjoyed the best fortune against Liverpool

Tonight is set to be the 16th time that the Swiss international has faced the Reds, with just two wins and one goal recorded against us in that time.

After what has been a perfect start to the European campaign, we’d all love to this continue in our fourth match of the competition.

To do this, a club legend will likely need to be involved and so we can expect our No.11 to rise to the occasion again and making a telling impact.

The Seagulls learned at the weekend that no matter how many times he gets kicked, the attacker can always come back to make an impact in the end.

Let’s hope this is the case again – although minus getting booted around the pitch from his opponents.

You can watch Xhaka’s comments via Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Pressekonferenzen on YouTube:

