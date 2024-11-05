Liverpool gantry cam provides perfect replay of two minutes that changed the game against Brighton

Pictures via @LFC on X

Liverpool defeated Brighton this weekend in dramatic style and it wasn’t just winning the match that made it special, it was the time in which we completed the comeback.

Arne Slot’s side went into the break 1-0 down but in just over two minutes of action in the second half, the game was turned completely on its head.

Cody Gakpo’s cross-come-shot turned an already hostile atmosphere into one that was expecting another goal to follow and thanks to a single angle from the Main Stand, we can see how the stadium reacted to this crazy period.

Alongside the commentary and video of both Steve Hunter and Neil Mellor, the moments that led to Mo Salah’s winner make for some excellent viewing.

You could see from the celebrations in the video, just how much this moment meant to everyone packed inside our famous home.

It was an afternoon that will live long in the memory for Liverpool

There have been several angles shared from around the stadium of how everyone reacted and one thing that is for sure is that you really don’t get tired of watching our Egyptian King bend the ball into the top corner.

In the context of Arsenal and Manchester City losing too – it made it even better, let’s hope we can maintain our lead at the top of the Premier League for the rest of the campaign and watch many more moments of similar joy in the stands.

You can watch the footage of Liverpool’s Brighton comeback via @LFC on X:

An incredible few minutes at Anfield 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aieW7TbciH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 4, 2024

