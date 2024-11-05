Liverpool planning to open contract talks with player who Gerrard dubbed ‘world-class’ – report

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool intend to begin contract negotiations with one player at Anfield in the near future, according to reports.

Contractual matters have been a prevalent topic among Reds fans of late, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all seeing their current deals expire at the end of this season.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that the LFC hierarchy are ‘working on’ a new deal for Ibrahima Konate, adding that it should only be ‘a matter of time’ before an agreement is reached with the France international, and there’s another player in Arne Slot’s squad who could soon enter discussions about his future.

Liverpool planning Robertson contract talks

According to Football Insider, Andy Robertson is still viewed by the Liverpool head coach as the preferred option at left-back, and to that efect the club plan to open contract talks with the Scotland captain next summer, 12 months out from the end of his current deal.

Anfield chiefs are determined to avoid a repeat of the precarious situation in which they now find themselves with Salah, Trent and Van Dijk; and with the 30-year-old being a member of the players’ leadership group along with that trio and Alisson Becker, he remains a key figure in the Reds’ dressing room.

Robertson still a key figure at Liverpool

Robertson’s form has come in for criticism of late, particularly after a tough day at the office against Arsenal in late October, but his importance to the Liverpool cause shouldn’t be dismissed, and it isn’t for nothing that Steven Gerrard once described him as ‘world-class’.

If the Reds are to lose any or all of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk, it’s essential that they have some form of continuity in terms of leaders within the squad, and the Scotland left-back would be crucial in that regard.

At 30, he still has plenty to offer at Anfield over the coming years, and his weekly wage of £160,000 – the fourth-highest at the club (Capology) – isn’t gargantuan for a club of LFC’s wealth.

So long as Robertson is still playing regularly under Slot, we imagine that he’d be happy to stay put on Merseyside. Hopefully any future contract negotiations with him will be sorted without any of the drama that we’re currently seeing with the men in shirt numbers 4, 11 and 66.