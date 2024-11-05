Liverpool v Leverkusen team news: Ibrahima Konate starts after injury scare

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen for the first time in the Champions League since the 2004/05 campaign.

The Merseysiders last defeated Die Werkself over two legs in the Round of 16 (6-2) on their way to winning their fifth trophy in the tournament in Istanbul.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that Ibrahima Konate will be ready to play a part in the impending Anfield clash. The France international had been an initial selection concern after appearing to pick up a shoulder injury during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Liverpool share top spot in the league stage with fellow English top-flight outfit Aston Villa having both taken maximum points from the opening three games.

The L4-based outfit will later host Real Madrid in gameweek five on November 27.

Liverpool v Leverkusen Champions League team news

Liverpool lineup

The Merseyside giants will be hoping to keep their positive form going having picked up nine points in Europe and having only dropped points twice across all competitions this term.

The likes of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota remain big misses from the treatment room.

That said, there can be no complaints about the remaining quality available for selection.

Andy Robertson remains a major omission from the starting lineup, with Arne Slot having previously made clear his plan to rotate in the left-back position.

The Reds to take on Bayer Leverkusen ✊🔴 #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen lineup

Xabi Alonso is set to make a welcome return to Anfield tonight – though as a revered former player than potential managerial candidate!

The ex-Spanish international was thought to have been considered as a potential replacement for outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp. However, Liverpool were confident in their decision to pursue former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and install him as their head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Leverkusen will be without a number of options heading into the tie, owing to injuries and fitness concerns around Nordi Mukiele, Jeanuel Belocian, Martin Terrier, and Amine Adli.

How to watch Liverpool v Leverkusen tonight?

The Tuesday night meeting will be available to watch Amazon Prime with coverage beginning at 7pm [GMT].

For US viewers, the game will be streamed on Paramount+.