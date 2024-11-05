(Video) Rio Ngumoha and Keyrol Figueroa combine for show-stopping goal in Liverpool U19s win

Image via LFC TV

Rio Ngumoha once again showcased why Liverpool jumped through all sort of administrative hoops to sign him with a standout performance as the Reds’ under-19s romped to victory in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon.

In what is hopefully a good portent for the first team’s Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen tonight, Barry Lewtas’ side ran out 4-1 winners on Merseyside against their German visitors, even after falling behind to an early penalty.

LFC were 2-1 to the good midway through the second half when the ex-Chelsea youngster ensured that he’d once again dominate the post-match discussion.

Ngumoha raced away from a Leverkusen defender by the touchline and pirouetted his way past another opponent as he surged towards the penalty area before slipping a deft through ball into Keyrol Figueroa.

The USA underage international ensured that his teammate’s superb work wouldn’t go to waste as he curled a splendid shot into the top corner, leaving the away side’s goalkeeper clutching at thin air.

Brilliant from Ngumoha and Figueroa

It was the 18-year-old’s first goal of the season for Liverpool, although you wouldn’t have guessed that based on how expertly he finished to the net.

Figueroa deserves plenty of credit for taking the chance so exquisitely, and kudos must also go to Ngumoha for his brilliance in creating the opportunity out of virtually nothing.

Chelsea are believed to be seething over the manner in which the 16-year-old was prised from their clutches – so much so that a tribunal is set to be called to determine the eventual compensation fee for the transfer – and we can see why there’s so much fume in west London.

That won’t bother Liverpool, though. Instead, we can look forward eagerly to seeing what else this marvellous young prospect can conjure up under the guidance of a rock-solid coach in Lewtas.

You can check out Figueroa’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @OnlyG24302 on X: