Trey Nyoni shares response to special goal for Liverpool this weekend

Liverpool have many talented young players at our club but it does very much feel that Trey Nyoni is the one to watch and he’s continuing to live up to the hype that surrounds him.

This weekend saw the 17-year-old take part in a victory over Wolves and he found himself on the scoresheet with a very well taken goal at our academy.

Picking up the ball on the edge of the box, the midfielder turned the first opponent before then driving into the area and dropping a shoulder to beat the next opponent.

The former Leicester City teenager then stuck the ball between the legs of a final defender and it found its way into the back of the net.

The goal was posted to the club’s official account and it was clear to see that the academy graduate enjoyed it, as he then shared it to his own account with the caption: ‘🙌🏾’.

Trey Nyoni has a bright future ahead at Liverpool

Seeing as the youngster has recently signed a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield, it’s clear that he’s in the long term plans of the Reds.

After scoring at Anfield in the final pre-season friendly of the summer and being part of the Carabao Cup match against Brighton, it’s obvious that Arne Slot thinks a lot of his player.

Now he needs to keep performing to a high level at the academy and take any first team opportunities that are handed his way.

You can view Nyoni’s goal via @TreyNyoni on X:

