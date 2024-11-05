Virgil van Dijk sends message to ‘fantastic’ Liverpool fans ahead of Leverkusen clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are set to lock horns in the Champions League and Virgil van Dijk has sent a message to supporters ahead of the match.

Writing for the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain said: ‘I spoke about how important Anfield would be if we were to get the win [against Brighton], and I have to say that I was proven right.

‘The atmosphere was fantastic, and it certainly played a big part in our excellent second-half comeback.’

With Arne Slot also being similarly complimentary after the win against Brighton, it really does show the difference that fans can make to a game.

What makes Anfield so special is how emotional the stadium is, we react to a game and provide the best atmosphere when it’s needed – which makes a bigger impact.

Supporters in Germany are famed for singing throughout a game but players get used to this, having moments of chaos and noise makes a big difference to opponents and gives our lads the edge.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Anfield at full force can always make the difference for Liverpool

When we hear our head coach and skipper verify this, it means we need to be ready to help the team perform against the German champions too.

In the hunt of continuing our perfect start in Europe, it would be great to see scenes like we did against the Seagulls – although maybe not quite as dramatic!

A routine victory is always preferred but now the players and coaching staff know that should they need help from the fans, we’re there to provide it for them once again.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence