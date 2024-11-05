Liverpool send social media message as Xabi Alonso pictured back at Anfield

Pictures via @bayer04_en on X

Xabi Alonso will always be remembered by Liverpool fans as a very talented player who helped us win the 2005 Champions League and tonight will mark his return to his former home.

As the Spaniard took in his former surroundings before speaking with the media, his current club’s photographers were on hand to mark the occasion.

You can view the images of Xabi Alonso via @bayer04_en on X:

It showed us all an image that was seemingly close to being replicated this past summer, with our former midfielder being hotly tipped to be the man that would replace Jurgen Klopp as our boss.

Instead, the 42-year-old’s return will be spent in the opposition dugout, as he plots a way to end our 100% start in the new-look competition this season.

There’s no loss of any mutual respect between our club and a former hero though, with the USA X account posting: ‘❤️’ in response to the above images.

Xabi Alonso will be out to upset his former employers

Should the German champions want to record a result at our home, then they will have to do so with some injury concerns within their squad after what has been a less remarkable start to this campaign than what we saw in the last.

Arne Slot already discussed when the draw was made just how hard this match is likely to be and so you can be sure that we will be well prepared for the meeting.

Let’s hope it’s the Reds who have the last laugh and our new boss proves he was always the right man for the top job.

You can view Liverpool’s response to Leverkusen’s Alonso pictures via @LFCUSA on X:

❤️ — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) November 4, 2024

