Alonso’s four-man fitness update as German champions arrive in Liverpool

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are set to lock horns in a Champions League match that certainly caught the eye as soon as it was announced.

Ahead of the match at Anfield, liverpoolfc.com provided an update on the German champions and stated that they would be: ‘missing Amine Adli, Jeanuel Belocian and Nordi Mukiele due to injuries.

‘Attacker Martin Terrier, meanwhile, was part of the Bundesliga outfit’s training session before their flight to Merseyside.’

With Xabi Alonso switching between a back three and four this season already, it’ll be interesting to see how his side line up at his former home.

Xabi Alonso can expect a warm welcome back to Anfield

The Spaniard will of course attract plenty of attention because of his ties with the club and the widespread speculation around him being the man to replace Jurgen Klopp this past summer.

Ahead of the game, the 42-year-old spoke about his excitement to be back at our ‘amazing’ stadium and he’s sure to receive a warm welcome back by our fans.

Arne Slot highlighted this meeting as one of the key fixtures in this season’s new-look European campaign and we will all be aware of the talents of the away side.

We can though be bolstered by the absence of Amine Adli, Jeanuel Belocian and Nordi Mukiele, although we are certainly nursing our own problems as well.

After the electric atmosphere against Brighton, we will all be hoping that victory can ensure a first-place position in both our domestic and European leagues.

To do that, we will need the fans in full voice for what feels like the first real ‘night under the lights’ of this new and exciting era.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence