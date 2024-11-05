What Xabi Alonso was spotted doing immediately at Anfield before Liverpool v Leverkusen

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime)

Xabi Alonso is back at Anfield for the first time as a football coach since his player transfer from Liverpool Football Club to Real Madrid in 2009.

The Merseysiders take on his Bundesliga-conquering outfit, Bayer Leverkusen, in the Champions League having yet to drop a point in their opening three European fixtures.

Die Werkself, by comparison, have some ground to make up in the standings having dropped two points in the same number of games.

Xabi Alonso makes long-awaited Anfield return

What a sight seeing Liverpool’s former Champions League-winning midfielder back at Anfield – and in a European fixture no less!

The now Bayer Leverkusen manager was spotted touching the fabled This Is Anfield sign as he made his way out to the Anfield turf ahead of kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Amazon Prime caught the moment on camera as the Spanish coach came out to a heartwarming reception at L4.

What was the bigger achievement? 🤔 Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul, or the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen? 🏆#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/zcx3KkEiTH — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 5, 2024

How has Xabi Alonso prepared his Leverkusen players for Anfield atmosphere?

If there are players who truly understand the power of Anfield on a European night – Xabi Alonso can most certainly be counted among them.

Speaking to the Amazon Prime punditry team, the former Bayern Munich star admitted he hadn’t spoken to his Leverkusen team too much about the impact of the legendary stadium’s atmosphere.

“We need to prepare [for] the game as any other. More focusing on the opponent,” the 42-year-old said.

“For sure, there’s a moment when Anfield heats up that you need to have a plan. Let’s see if that moment doesn’t come. But it’s mainly about the football, about our idea and trying to prepare well for the game.

“Now we’re playing against Liverpool who are probably the best team in Europe; they are showing that in the Champions League and Premier League. Very demanding. But for us, it’s a great game.”