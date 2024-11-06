Not Gakpo or Diaz: Xabi Alonso says 27-pass Liverpool colossus was instrumental in Reds’ 4-0 win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso singled out one Liverpool player for praise whose name might’ve escaped the headlines in their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

Luis Diaz inevitably stole the show with a second-half hat-trick, with the home side’s other goal netted by Cody Gakpo as the Reds ran riot after half-time.

The Colombian’s second and third goals of the night were scored in the final 10 minutes, and while Arne Slot’s team were still in firm control at 2-0, there could’ve been a nervy ending to the game were it not for a splendid double save from Caoimhin Kelleher to deny Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz in quick succession.

Alonso praises Kelleher for double save

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Alonso pointed to a couple of missed chances from the usually prolific Victor Boniface and some fine saves from the Liverpool goalkeeper as what-if moments which could’ve ensured a much tighter final quarter-hour at Anfield.

The Leverkusen boss rued (via TBR Football): “We were going full gas to try and change the mindset. We had some chances with Boni, a few other chances where Kelleher made good saves. Maybe, at 2-1, something changes.”

Alonso right to highlight Kelleher’s contribution

In the revelry of the emphatic final scoreline, it can be easy to forget the importance of Kelleher’s late double save, but Alonso certainly didn’t. Had either Schick or Wirtz found a way past the goalkeeper at that point, Anfield would surely have become rather more tense.

The Irishman has long since justified Liverpool’s decision to reject a late August bid from Nottingham Forest, not only being on call to step in for the injured Alisson Becker (again) but routinely producing big saves in vital moments.

Think back to last Saturday when Brighton were 1-0 up and Georginio Rutter was through on goal. Had he scored, it would’ve felt like a long way back for the Reds, but our Cork custodian stood tall to thwart the Seagulls forward.

The 25-year-old made four saves in total last night, while he was also tidy in possession as he completed 27 of his 34 passes for a 79% success rate (Sofascore).

Kelleher’s contribution to Liverpool’s latest win shouldn’t be ignored, and Alonso was quite right to give credit where it was due.